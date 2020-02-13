Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 829,558 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $268,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

