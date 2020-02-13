Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Novartis worth $164,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

