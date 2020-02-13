Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.67% of Air Lease worth $250,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 87,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,986,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,250,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,990. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

