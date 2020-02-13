Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,685 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.76% of Flex worth $175,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $8,739,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 288,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Flex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 270,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,772. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.