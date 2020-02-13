Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Sony worth $148,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Sony by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sony by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Sony by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1,452.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

