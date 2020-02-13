Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,597,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of Quest Diagnostics worth $212,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.