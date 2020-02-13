Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.33% of Douglas Emmett worth $179,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

