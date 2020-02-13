Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.07% of Duke Realty worth $136,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

