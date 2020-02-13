Boston Partners Has $159.63 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of PACCAR worth $159,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

