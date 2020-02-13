Boston Partners Has $233.53 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.41% of Regions Financial worth $233,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

