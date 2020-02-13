Boston Partners Has $268.79 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.09% of DTE Energy worth $268,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $118.78 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

