Boston Partners Increases Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners increased its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.13% of ITT worth $202,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ITT by 190.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ITT by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

