Boston Partners Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.38% of Curtiss-Wright worth $143,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,899 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

