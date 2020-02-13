Boston Partners Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.68% of Amdocs worth $163,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

