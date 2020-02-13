Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of Electronic Arts worth $162,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 413,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,719 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

