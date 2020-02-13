Boston Partners Invests $155.96 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,764,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,958,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.91% of Discovery Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.