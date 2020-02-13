Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,179,067 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.89% of Graphic Packaging worth $236,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

