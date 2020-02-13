Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,149 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Procter & Gamble worth $809,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

