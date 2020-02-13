Boston Partners Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,840,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $233,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

