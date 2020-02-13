Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.35% of Mondelez International worth $274,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

