Boston Partners Purchases 34,616 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Iqvia worth $173,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.15.

Iqvia stock opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $130.18 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

