Boston Partners Purchases 450,265 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.86% of Diamondback Energy worth $277,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 312,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

