Boston Partners Purchases 65,799 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.09% of Lear worth $173,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 71,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Lear by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 607.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lear by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lear by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

