Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.94% of Arrow Electronics worth $202,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

