Boston Partners Sells 10,402 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.69% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $164,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,143.20 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $898.50 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,092.05.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.