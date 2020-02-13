Boston Partners Sells 200,690 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,721,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.53% of Avantor worth $158,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,528,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.