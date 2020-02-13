Boston Partners Sells 247,096 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.66% of Parker-Hannifin worth $174,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

