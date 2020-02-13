Boston Partners Sells 52,297 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.12% of Raymond James worth $139,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Raymond James by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $489,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $511,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

