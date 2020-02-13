Boston Partners Sells 620,306 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620,306 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.06% of Robert Half International worth $151,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

