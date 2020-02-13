Boston Partners Sells 641,687 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.76% of World Fuel Services worth $135,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $4,392,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 209.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 93,066 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 86.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 189,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $2,576,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of INT stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $44.37.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

