Boston Partners Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,518,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,503,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.69% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,771,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NLOK stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

