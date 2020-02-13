Boston Partners Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,054 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $274,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NYSE MRK opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.