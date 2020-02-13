Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,152,141 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of Verizon Communications worth $846,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,231,000 after acquiring an additional 403,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

