Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter D. Johnston Sells 17,178 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.70. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,930. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4,785.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Boston Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

