Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s 8th Largest Position

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 2.5% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. 490,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $146.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

