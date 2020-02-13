Bottos (BTO) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Bottos has a market cap of $2.44 million and $561,614.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, BigONE, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

