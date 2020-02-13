botXcoin Market Cap Reaches $91.41 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $91.41 million and approximately $546,724.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

