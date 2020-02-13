Bouygues (BOUYF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $11.29 billion during the quarter.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

