Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

