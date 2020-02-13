BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

LON BP opened at GBX 459.45 ($6.04) on Thursday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 496.08.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

