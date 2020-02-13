Brady (BRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.33.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

