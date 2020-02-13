Brady Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brady in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Brady alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BRC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,520. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brady by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $564,872.49. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.