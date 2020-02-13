Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

