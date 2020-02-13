Brickblock (BBK) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,470.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

