BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,342,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,322,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles J. Homcy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.65 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

