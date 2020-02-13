BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $74,560.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 226,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.