Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.227-2.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.74. 329,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,616. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $117.92 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

