Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (Approx $2.226-2.268 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.11-4.18 EPS.

BFAM stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $117.92 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.