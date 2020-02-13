Brighthouse Financial Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

BHF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

