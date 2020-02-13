Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCAUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brilliance China Automotive stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

